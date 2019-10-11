ELM Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.84. 37,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,829. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

