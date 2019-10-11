Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.63

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $14.01. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 470 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Elmira Savings Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 3.60% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

