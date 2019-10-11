Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.20 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

EMH traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.01. The company had a trading volume of 428,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,511. The company has a market cap of $153.93 million and a PE ratio of -6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.

In related news, Director Sukhwinder Singh Rai sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$60,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$115,575.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

