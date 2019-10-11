Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,411. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

