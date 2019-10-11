Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Shares Up 0.8%

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.27, 1,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 70,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDN. ValuEngine raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,635,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after purchasing an additional 459,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,849 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.