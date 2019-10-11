Endor Protocol (EDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Coinall. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00849765 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,310,543 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, Coinall, Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, BitForex and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.