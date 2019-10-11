Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,992,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.