Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.30, approximately 995,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,353,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

ETM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Entercom Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

The firm has a market cap of $438.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling purchased 55,676 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $200,990.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 69,726 shares of company stock worth $248,613 in the last ninety days. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,093,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

