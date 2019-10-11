Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th.

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 56,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,822. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

