Ether-1 (ETHO) Market Cap Hits $324,772.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $324,772.00 and approximately $37,134.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00074394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00400950 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011999 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000273 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001521 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 36,659,556 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

