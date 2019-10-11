Ethouse (HORSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $193,345.00

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Ethouse has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethouse has a market capitalization of $193,345.00 and $2.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethouse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethouse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040747 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $556.14 or 0.06483839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

Ethouse (HORSE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app. Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam.

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.