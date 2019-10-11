EUNO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $218,267.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007918 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 31,849,362 coins and its circulating supply is 27,874,656 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

