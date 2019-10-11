Evedo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,843.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $95,800.00 and $1,843.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040360 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.52 or 0.06393950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,684,771 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.