Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVRI. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Everi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.95.

NYSE EVRI opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $614.86 million, a PE ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 3,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,732 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,378,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after buying an additional 565,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Everi by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 452,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

