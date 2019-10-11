ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $556,050.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00001166 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $556,050.00 and approximately $5,834.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00848390 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,724,229 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

