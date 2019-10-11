EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EXPGY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. 98,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,031. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

