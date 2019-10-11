F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,333. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,191,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,379,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,331,000 after purchasing an additional 250,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,395,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 438,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

