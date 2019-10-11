Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after buying an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.81.

Facebook stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.72. 3,853,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372,172. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $513.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,604,556 shares of company stock worth $664,101,293 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

