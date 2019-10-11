Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLMN. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of FLMN opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $467.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.47. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 50,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,241,856.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.8% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 113,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 163,149 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 50.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 123,640 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

