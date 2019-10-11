Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.23.

Shares of FTCH opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.51 million. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 9,359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

