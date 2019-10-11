Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.