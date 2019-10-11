Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Odeon Capital Group

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal National Mortgage Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNMA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,817. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.21. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal National Mortgage Association will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

