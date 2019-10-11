Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrexpo to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 239.29 ($3.13).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 149.06 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.73. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.15 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The firm has a market cap of $877.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Christopher Mawe acquired 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,830.85 ($8,925.72).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

