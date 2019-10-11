Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

