Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.04

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.04 and traded as high as $22.20. Finning International shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 82,434 shares trading hands.

FTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.04.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

