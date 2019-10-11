First American Trust FSB Has $7.43 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $156.66. 594,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.46. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

