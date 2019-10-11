First American Trust FSB Sells 2,234 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 28,940.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,869,000 after buying an additional 3,272,039 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,639,000 after buying an additional 778,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth $13,496,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 449.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 648,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 530,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHGE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,770,978. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHGE. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.15.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,514.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

