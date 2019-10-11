First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $38.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bancshares an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 114,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,276. The stock has a market cap of $536.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $39.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in First Bancshares by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Bancshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,358,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

