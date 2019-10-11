First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,074,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,169,000 after buying an additional 530,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 507,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 483,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

