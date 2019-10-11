First PREMIER Bank Acquires 461 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after purchasing an additional 427,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,017,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,901,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,615,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $73.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.