First PREMIER Bank Has $77,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,051 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,955 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

