First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $265.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,777. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $216.97 and a 52-week high of $273.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.91 and a 200-day moving average of $263.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.647 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.