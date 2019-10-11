First PREMIER Bank Invests $35,000 in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

USAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 87,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.87 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.