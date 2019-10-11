First PREMIER Bank Sells 3,516 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,209,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 97,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

KHC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.94. 3,483,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,772,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

In related news, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,570,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

