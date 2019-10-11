FirstCoin Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $238,550.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034228 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00093425 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001324 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00120134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,404.49 or 1.01047104 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003346 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000657 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.