FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) Shares Up 1.4%

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.00, 1,931 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 71.9% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the period.

