Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading 5.6% Higher

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09, 154,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 650,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $117.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.97%.

In related news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $42,418.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 172,700 shares of company stock valued at $415,468 in the last 90 days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

