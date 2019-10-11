Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $18.86, approximately 2,428,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,383,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 83,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

