FOAM Market Cap Achieves $9.52 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $34,989.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.01025307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,476,230 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

