FolmCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2,484.00 (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One FolmCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. FolmCoin has a total market cap of $2,484.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,585.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02261197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.70 or 0.02716516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00677673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00653792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00444728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011777 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FolmCoin (CRYPTO:FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin.

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

