Founders Capital Management Has $3.37 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Founders Capital Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.7% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,358,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 655,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.17. 1,292,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,985. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.48.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.