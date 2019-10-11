Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.79

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 2330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,941,000.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

