Fresnillo’s (FRES) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a conviction-buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 877.36 ($11.46).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 648 ($8.47) on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 703.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 768.80.

In related news, insider Charles Jacobs bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

