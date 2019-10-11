FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FSBC remained flat at $$17.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. FSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Get FSB Bancorp alerts:

FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. FSB Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.