FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $54.05 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00016915 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $54.05 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00040280 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.33 or 0.06304806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00039697 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,226,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,353,930 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

