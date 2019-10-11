GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $65,487.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00679288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013297 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000708 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinrail, BitBay, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

