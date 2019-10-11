Gas (GAS) Price Hits $1.23 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00014726 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Binance, Cobinhood and Gate.io. Gas has a total market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.01021187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032882 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087954 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Poloniex, Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Coinnest, DragonEX, Koinex, Bitinka, Kucoin, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.