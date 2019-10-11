GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 74.0% in September

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the August 30th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of GEE Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 1,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.62.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.