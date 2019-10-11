Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GEMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 107.17 ($1.40).

Shares of GEMD stock opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The firm has a market cap of $97.57 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

