Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Decreased by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,890 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 2.2% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Generac worth $24,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,962,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,688,000 after buying an additional 969,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $51,217,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $40,399,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 601.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

